Camp Courage has taken place in the third week of June since 1977, but this year was canceled due to safety concerns amid COVID-19.
The four-day and three-night summer camp for adults with special needs in Stewartsville, Missouri, is something that Ashley Fields, camp co-director, has looked forward to every summer for more than 20 years. Fields kept hope that camp still could happen until the end of March came and realized it wouldn’t be safe.
“Especially with this population, they’re very high risk and a lot of our volunteers are high risk and there’s no way we could take a chance on that if something were to happen,” Fields said.
This year’s theme would’ve been “Night at the Movies,” with a variety of selections, games and a costume party.
Sending the message out to campers that camp was no longer happening was one of the hardest things Fields has ever had to do as the director.
“For them, they really do count on this as their vacation, to see their friends and have chances to go out and do something new or different,” Fields said.
Even though camp wasn’t happening, Fields didn’t want to skip a whole summer without seeing her 50-plus campers. Fields and volunteers put together care packages with a shirt, water bottle, custom mask, letters and animal wristbands to deliver to each camper.
“One of the most important things for our campers and volunteers is our camp shirts, and we wanted to make sure they had their camp shirt,” Fields said.
Laura Oliver and Cassie Heldenbrand were the first campers to get their packages.
“I loved it and it’s really thoughtful of them to give us our surprise,” Oliver said.
Heldenbrand was disappointed about missing out on camp, but loved being able to see volunteers again and get that little piece of camp back.
“I was like dang it, I was excited to go to camp this year, but I guess we’ll just go to camp next year,” Heldenbrand said.
This was Regan King’s seventh year as a volunteer and she didn’t hesitate at the chance to see her campers again.
“I said, ‘I’m in, count me in,’” King said. “I was ready to go see my friends from camp because I missed them a lot and it’s been really hard to not see them this year.”
Fields and other volunteers are continuing to make their rounds to other campers across Northwest Missouri and Kansas. This year’s theme will be moved to next year, but Fields said she knows it’ll be a difficult year ahead with the needed donations.
“We’re anticipating a decrease in donations,” Fields said. “Food, paper products and all of those things we really rely on and I know we’re not alone in that.”
Fields encourages the community to think about donating to various nonprofits in the next year, because places like Camp Courage depend on them.