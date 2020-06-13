While it has been common for events to be canceled due to COVID-19, the Cameron Freedom Festival will continue over the Fourth of July weekend.
The festival starts Thursday, July 2, and goes through the weekend. The festival includes a parade, baby show, concert, fireworks and many more activities.
B.J. Reed, secretary for Cameron Main Street Inc., a group that works for downtown revitalization and planned the festival, said the group met with the city and moved forward with altering events to be able to go on with the festival.
"The response from the citizens has been overwhelming," Reed said. "We didn't even know how big the response from the citizens would be, and I think everybody was waiting to find out that this event was going to be canceled like (in) all of the other surrounding towns."
Reed said they are taking precautions regarding COVID-19, with all events being in open air, not taking group photos at events like the baby show, and having a sanitation station with hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes that will be available to everyone, including kids that go on the inflatables.
"I think it's gonna mean a lot to the morale of the community," Reed said. "I think that the citizens have been looking for a way to feel a sense of community and celebrate together for a long time."
Reed said the local businesses were very excited to participate, as they had around 50 businesses call them right away to buy a spot in the festivities.
The Clinton County Health Department said they are advising people planning events to do so while incorporating social distancing and limiting attendance in areas where people gather to numbers that allow for adequate distancing.
Reed said she believes the parade can help impact local businesses.
"One of our goals definitely is to support our local downtown businesses when we do events like this, because the more traffic and attention that we can get downtown, then the more people will hopefully shop and trade at the shops," Reed said.
Reed said the community is expecting people to travel in from other towns to attend festival events.
A list of activities is available on Cameron Main Street Inc. Facebook page.