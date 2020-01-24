The mayor of Cameron, Missouri, has announced her candidacy for a regional Missouri House of Representatives seat.
Darlene Breckenridge, who is a Republican, will vie for the opening on the Missouri House's Eighth District that will be created by the upcoming departure of Jim Neely, who is prevented from seeking re-election due to term limits.
Breckenridge said she is a lifelong resident of the district, which covers Clinton and Caldwell counties and parts of Ray and Clay counties. She is currently serving her ninth year on the Cameron City Council and has served as mayor for the past three years. She also serves on the board for Cameron Main Street Inc. and the city's Economic Development Committee. She is finance committee chairwoman and chairwoman of the Finance and Taxation Committee of the Missouri Municipal League.
"Helping manage the complexities of Cameron's $3.2 million budget has taught me how to listen and consider many diverse opinions while maintaining my strong conservative roots," Breckenridge said. She referred to the district's agriculture, transportation, health care, education and economy as additional reasons for her interest in the race.
Randy Railsback, also a Republican, had previously announced his candidacy for the seat.