A Cameron man has been charged for allegedly assaulting two girls on multiple occasions.
Cody Hayes, 40, has been charged with two counts of statutory sodomy and one count of second-degree child molestation. Hayes was charged after the mother of his victims came forward to have her three daughters interviewed about allegations they had made.
Two of the three girls, ages 10 and 8, told investigators that Hayes had touched them in a sexual manner on several occasions.
Hayes has a previous conviction for child molestation in Livingston County and is a registered sex offender.