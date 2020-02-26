A Cameron, Missouri, man has been charged for allegedly assaulting a 4-year-old in 2013.
The now 10-year-old girl allegedly told her therapist that she believed Christopher Patti assaulted her when she was around 4 or 5 years old. The girl said that Patti had asked her to undress in his room and had touched her in ways that made her feel uncomfortable.
The child told investigators that Patti had threatened kill her mother if she told anyone about the encounters.
Patti allegedly admitted to investigators that he had molested the child sometime around August or September 2013. The man also allegedly told investigators he had molested a different male victim.
Patti has been charged with first-degree child molestation.