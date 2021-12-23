Cre8 Family Time Studio hosted a Christmas party for local children to make crafts and treats Thursday in Cameron, Missouri.
According to their website, Cre8 is a family-oriented arts and crafts workshop and event studio. For Thursday’s event, Cre8 owner Hailey Ford said the kids were crafting and making Christmas presents for the parents.
“Just a fun event for them to come out and do,” Ford said. “There’s not many kid events anymore with COVID, and so, we like to have different events for them.”
Some of these crafts and presents that the kids were excited to do included making paintings for their parents and gingerbread houses. They also got to decorate sugar cookies for Santa Claus and make reindeer food that they can lay out tomorrow night.
Ford said she got the idea to do this for a living a few years ago.
“After I had been a paralegal for ten years ago, I decided that I wanted to do this in my free time,” she said. “I’ve just always loved crafting and I love kiddos, so we had a lot of fun just mixing the two together. It’s been really fun.”
At Cre8, Ford said they do any kind of crafting event, especially for children. They also do parties for adults and birthdays. She said they do an event every month, and they will be doing extra events because school is out for the holiday break. “Kids Day Out” will be hosted at the shop from Jan. 1 to 4, where kids will be “cre8ing” more crafts. Pre-registration is required.
