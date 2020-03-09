Judges in municipal court hear a variety of cases, just like judges in higher courts.
But municipal courts often sit only a few days each month, especially for smaller cities.
Plus, judges often cover more than one city, and they have to balance defendants’ rights to access courts with the logistics of keeping buildings open.
Cameron Municipal Judge Traci Fann recently changed that court’s meeting time from 6:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“City Hall closes at 5 p.m., and basically (the city staff is) just having to wait until 6:30 p.m. for court,” Fann said. “I figured an hour between was enough time for whatever they need to do to get ready for court.”
The Cameron municipal court is hosted in city hall.
St. Joseph’s municipal court is hosted in the basement of the Buchanan County courthouse, which closes at 5 p.m. According to the city’s upcoming docket, most defendants are slated for 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.
Fann said she handles judiciary duties for other cities — like Raytown — and thinks that holding court at night gives respondents a better opportunity to appear.
“That gives everyone enough time to get off work then get to court,” she said.
Municipal court in Cameron is held twice a month, on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.
More information about St. Joseph’s municipal court, including the court’s future docket, can be found on the city’s website at stjoemo.info/199/Municipal-Court.