In his 86 years in St. Joseph, Byron Myers Sr. touched many lives.
The founder of the New Generation Singers, a faith-based vocal group, as well as an At-Large City Council member and Deputy Mayor, Myers Sr. died July 12.
“We’re all better for having known him, and our city is a better place from his contributions. They really broke the mold when they made this guy,” said Brian Myers, St. Joseph At-Large City Council member.
Myers Sr.’s reach in St. Joseph went far. He founded the New Generation Singers, a non-denominational group he started in 1970, as way to inspire young people and bring a new energy and vibe to contemporary Christian music.
“This group provided a spiritual avenue for thousands of young people who still consider their time in the group to be instrumental in their development as good, positive human beings with life-long, meaningful relationships,” Dee Ann Vestal, Myers Sr.’s daughter, said.
In 1998, his son, Byron “Bemo” Myers II took over artistic directing duties of the group. While Myers said the loss of his father is tough, his family will continue the work he started.
“We are a very close family and it will be difficult without him. However, I think he has prepared us to carry on his legacy,” he said.
A retired educator and business owner, Myers Sr. made his name known in the city through compassion and hard work. When he ran again for his seat on City Council in 2014, he made it clear that he believed in St. Joseph and its citizens.
“I believe we all want a chance to have our pride grow, develop trust in each other and join together to grow that pride ... I believe St. Joseph is on the cusp of positive growth and development, to become recognized for our history, our progress and our positive position in Northwest Missouri,” he said in a previous interview.
A life-long St. Joseph resident, Myers Sr. wore many musical hats.
He was the choral music instructor at Central High School. He also served as Director of Music and Christian Education and Associate Minister at Wyatt Park Christian Church, the Pony Expressmen Barbershop Chorus, and the Sweet Adelines Chorus, where he worked alongside his wife, Phyllis Myers.
Phyllis and he also owned and operated Power Tools Inc. and Myers Family Music. On June 29, they celebrated their 65th anniversary.
“He truly was a wonderful person who gave his entire life to music and his community,” Byron Myers II said. “He’s a huge loss for the family and our community.”
In 2010, Myers Sr. led the Allied Arts Council’s annual Arts Fund fundraiser. In a News-Press interview, he summed up his feelings about the importance of exposing people to art in the area.
“I just have to believe that you’re not a whole person unless you’ve had the opportunity to be exposed to art,” he said. “We’ve got a heck of an arts community in St. Joseph, we should be proud of it and we should support it.”
As he intended, through programs like the New Generation Singers, it’s likely Myers’s inspiration will continue for decades to come.
“I think it still fulfills a plan that we had to provide an opportunity for talent development, leadership development, social skills, learning to be responsible and we use music as the vehicle,” he said in 2009.
Funeral arrangements are pending through Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.