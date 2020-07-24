Since 2010, the St. Joseph community has felt the presence of Chiefs Kingdom in town come late July for training camp, but this year local businesses are feeling the loss of that customer base.
Last year's camp brought more than 62,000 fans to St. Joseph and many spent their time and various businesses, including Eclipz Gourmet Popcorn and Ice Cream. Dillon Cox’s shop is located right next to Felix Street Square, where last year's Red Rally was.
“I opened up my business last year on July 15 and I was ready for Red Rally,” Cox said. “I’ve only had one season of what I thought was going to be my normal or how I would base my sales.”
This year the square is a lot quieter not only because events like the Red Rally aren’t happening, but also in part because barely any events are taking place Downtown.
“One of the reasons why I located in this area was because of those events, and unfortunately some things are just having to change because I no longer have that traffic,” Cox said.
Another business that loses out on a significant amount of traffic is the wood-fired pizza spot, Il Lazzarone. Manager Ronnie Phroper said it’s a whole different atmosphere inside the restaurant during camp days.
“It’s typically the complete opposite of what you see right now,” Phroper said. “We do a lot of advertising with 810 Sports Radio so everyone at training camp hears about us.”
By the end of camp days, Phroper said the restaurant would have close to 40 people lined up outside the door.
“It killed us and it killed everyone in town because there’s no way it’s not good business for everyone and this town really needs it and it’s just not happening,” Phroper said.
Phroper said Chiefs coaches and players are also usually present inside the pizza spot.
Both businesses already had been seeing slower foot traffic due to the pandemic and residents being cautious about going into places.
“Everyone’s taken a big dip in the last six months and I’m surprised more businesses haven’t shut down in St. Joe,” Phroper said.
In order to still celebrate the season, Cox plans on having his Chiefs popcorn again, along with popcorn for additional NFL teams.
Cox and Phroper agree that the next month will be hard for business, but they are looking forward to Chiefs Kingdom returning to St. Joe next summer.