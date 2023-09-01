The start of the fall semester promises more foot traffic to many area businesses, specially those close to campus.
The Chamber of Commerce noted when Missouri Western State University students come back, it is always a great time for businesses, particularly retail, dining and drinking establishments.
Although most locally owned businesses in St. Joseph are located Downtown, the most popular are more accessible to college students.
Kristi Bailey, director of communications and marketing for the Chamber of Commerce, said although it is not the only factor, proximity to campus matters.
"Of course, the ones closer to campus usually do well," Bailey said. "Especially for those freshmen that are a little intimidated by St. Joseph. I know when I was a Missouri Western student, I didn't get much past the Belt at first, it took a while."
Since many locally owned shops are at least a 10-minute drive from campus, new students may not know about them because they have yet to venture past the Belt Highway.
What's more, several students do not believe they need a vehicle while in college because they can get all they need on campus, like dining areas, recreational centers and school supply stores.
President of the Student Government Association and junior marketing major, Israel Lovins, has shopped Downtown and found a date spot for him and his partner at Longboard Wraps and Bowls.
Lovins said he believes the key for local businesses to attract more students is accessibility.
"My advice to a future business owner would be to ... make something more readily available to college students," Lovins said. "Because not a lot of college students actually have transportation to the Downtown area."
Even though accessibility might sometimes be an issue, Lovins highlighted the positive atmosphere of businesses he's visited.
"Downtown, a lot of businesses are very welcoming and open to college students," Lovins said. "Just not a lot of college students really know about it, and I think it's kind of the distance."
Missouri Western has encouraged its student body to shop locally by hosting events such as Griff Up Downtown and the Gold Rush Pep Rally.
Bailey suggested business owners reach out to campus resources like the school's publication, Griffon Media, to better connect with Missouri Western students.
