Kansas City Chiefs training camp is in doubt for 2020 in St. Joseph, leaving local businesses that benefit from the annual event concerned.
Last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told all teams that they would have to hold training camp at their own facilities. There is yet to be an official announcement on what the Chiefs have decided to do for training camp this summer.
St. Joseph is unique in some respect, as the Chiefs are one of 10 teams that travel for their summer camps. There typically are several events in the city that go along with the Chiefs planting their flag in Northwest Missouri for the summer.
The Red Rally, held every summer before the Chiefs' first practice, is in jeopardy. Another event that draws thousands of fans is the Family Fun Day at Family Center Farm & Home.
“Last year we had about 3,000 people and this year we were anticipating 5,000,” Mel Bachali, the store manager of Family Center Farm & Home, said.
Every year after camp, the family fun day hosts thousands to participate in a free event with music, entertainment for the kids and helping small businesses get their name out.
“We start talking about this in December, it is a continuous plan and it is a lot that goes into it,” Bachali said. “It is affecting a lot and a lot of different aspects of the community.”
The camp is important to local businesses and organizations to get eyes on their services from those who usually are not in Northwest Missouri.
“This was a big event to get small business names out there as well,” Bachali said. “Heroes for Heroes is the veteran group we work closely with, and they would fundraise to help veterans be able to pay their bills. This was a big event that they relied on.”
Bachali said that if camp does not happen in town this year, the store’s efforts will focus on next year and making the event bigger and better.