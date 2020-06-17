Summer baseball played by the St. Joseph Mustangs at Phil Welch Stadium isn't on the schedule for 2020, and that's leaving a hole in the plans of some.
There are a variety of businesses and people who contribute to the season's atmosphere every year. Now they have to find opportunities elsewhere and wait for the 2021 season.
Evin Ray, who many know as "horse girl," would've been participating in her fourth season with the team with her horse, Wittle, by her side.
"At the end of May I start riding for the Mustangs and that's the highlight of my summer," Ray said.
Ray's summer job is different than that of most teenagers, but it's something she's passionate about and is going to miss sharing with the community.
"When the kids come over and pet my horses and ask me questions, I just love getting to share what I do every day with people that don't see that every day," Ray said.
Ray typically would ride Wittle out before each game during the national anthem and in between innings and let fans come and pet him. Ray and her horses also typically participate in shows during the summer that have also been canceled.
"There were a couple days in the summer where I take my horses to a show Saturday morning and come to the games Saturday nights," Ray said.
Ray said horses are creatures of habit and now that something is off this summer, but she's already looking forward to next year's season.
Another person impacted by the canceled season is Craig Peters, owner of Spanky and Buckwheats Catering. For the last two years fans have become used to the smell of Peters' pulled pork sandwiches on the party deck.
"We feed a lot of people and get a lot of people at the games, and it's really a good thing for the community," Peters said.
Catering at almost every Mustangs game in the summer takes up a lot of Peters' time, and he loves the unique experience.
"Our employees get to watch the game and interact with more people more than usual," Peters said.
With a lot of events being canceled in the last few months, business has slowed down for Peters but now everything is starting to circle back around.
"The schedule looks pretty busy coming up with all of the weddings coming up, and now corporates start ordering lunches again once everything starts flowing," Peters said.
Ky Turner, St. Joseph Mustangs general manager, was disappointed in the canceled season as well but said he is looking forward to welcoming back all the partners and businesses for the 2021 season.