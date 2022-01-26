Young adults often have the goal of owning a home in mind, but getting a grip on finances given inflation and a volatile housing market is the first step.
A September 2020 report from Pew Research Center showed that a majority of young adults in the U.S. lived with one or both parents. Cristina Wiebelt-Smith, a local financial expert at Gertsema Wealth Advisors in St. Joseph, said she believes the decision to buy a home or not comes down to having established credit and simply weighing the options of what it means to own a home.
“It just depends on the situation. A house can be a big down payment, and then you have to think about furnishing it, paying for all the repairs, paying for all the maintenance, and is that something that they want to start off right away or maybe wait a little longer down the road till they’re more stable and established?” Wiebelt-Smith said.
Compounding money is a tactic an adult in their 20s should think about now rather than in their 30s and 40s, Wiebelt-Smith said. Young adults should consider retirement options that their may employers offer. Roth IRAs, flexible spending plans, child independent care plans and even setting aside a portion of a paycheck are an option if no other options are available.
“Compounding money is going to be your best friend. If you start early, someone in their 40s is never going to catch up to what someone in their 20s has done,” Wiebelt-Smith said.
Wiebelt-Smith said she believes a misconception of her business is that oftentimes people think that they have to be wealthy in order to need a financial adviser. In reality, the approach at Gertsema Wealth Advisors is to take a comprehensive one where they not only look at investment but tax planning and behavioral finance.
Establishing credit is an aspect that is accounted for in the application process for a home loan, along with other aspects that many don’t consider.
“Getting a house, getting a car, you want to have good credit, but also things that people don’t think about is that sometimes employers use that to make hiring decisions. Sometimes to rent an apartment, that’s a decision,” Wiebelt-Smith said.
