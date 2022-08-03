In a room at Turning Point Church on Frederick Boulevard, a group gathers together nearly every day to not only offer free workouts to the people of St. Joseph, but to create a safe and loving environment.
3 to 1 Fitness is a fitness group that allows community members to come out and focus on overall well-being. It was something created by Michelle Carvell 13 years ago when she realized St. Joseph was missing something.
“It was just the idea to offer something to the community of St. Joseph that I hadn't seen, and that was free fitness, but not just free fitness, fitness that would help encourage people's spirit, soul and body, and also free fitness that was led by licensed and trained instructors,” Carvell said.
Some of the classes that are offered are Zumba, Zumba Gold, Pound, Tabata and Core De Force.
It’s become a place where people can come and not only get healthy, but also feel welcomed no matter who they are. Rosalia Talley started attending 3 to 1 several years ago because it was free and eventually was asked to become an instructor.
“It impacted me tremendously, not only physically because it helped me lose the unlimited weight I had, but mostly it helped me grow my faith and also meet new people,” Talley said. “This place does not expect anything from you. This is a free, welcoming, open place. You can dance, you can exercise, you can sit, you can just enjoy.”
One of the things that returning members like Josie Johnson love about the classes is the fact that the room is always full of good spirits.
“In today's society, it's all about negativity. Here, it's not. It's about coming together, exercising, just having fun. I mean, you don't even realize that you're working out,” Johnson said. “It doesn't matter color, it doesn't matter race, it doesn't matter gender, it doesn't matter anything. Only thing that matters is that they want you to have fun and enjoy yourself.”
Carvell said the program has grown past her wildest dreams.
“I've noticed that instead of just people coming in wanting fitness, people wanted their stories heard, somebody to look them in the eye and go, ‘Your story matters. I care about you,’ and so that has really blossomed," Carvell said. "And it was kind of unexpected. And I think it's unexpected when people come to the doors, they expect fitness, but they have no idea that it's about to be something bigger than that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.