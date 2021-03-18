Leaders from around Northwest Missouri gathered Thursday at emPowerU to build skills and network with each other.
The 2021 class of Leadership Northwest Missouri hosted its third meeting of the year in St. Joseph to focus on youth empowerment, infrastructure and recreation. The program is for individuals who want to hone their leadership skills and become more effective in their community.
Lindsay Oram, a secretary on the board of directors for Leadership Northwest Missouri program, said she joined the group to learn from her peers from around the area.
"I really wanted to make connections with other people who are motivated and passionate and interested in this area and were leaders in our community," Oram said. "With each meeting, I learned how to be a better leader myself, but also we went to different communities, and I got a feel for the area as well, which is really, really cool."
Thursday's gathering included guest speakers St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray and Natalie Redmond with the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce along with a tour of the emPowerU facility.
The group talked about "inspiring a shared vision," in a discussion headed by Tim Crowley.
"He coordinates kind of the learning components of what we do, and every every session we kind of have 'Tim time' where that's what we focus on," Oram said.
Tammy Sparks, a family nurse practitioner with Northwest Health Services, said she joined the program to build her leadership skills.
"As a nurse practitioner, we are the models for our patients and our communities and so I wanted to be a model for my community and patients along with my staff," Sparks said. "Be it either a small business or community or you just want to better yourself, if you want to be a good strong leader you have to take something like this."
One of the graduates of last year's leadership class, Tim Wymes, community development director with city of Cameron, Missouri, shared how impactful the program has been for him.
"My experience with the program was exceptional. It basically allows you to reflect on real-world issues and try to make the connection with Leadership Northwest," Wymes said. "Part of my experience with the class was bonding with my classmates and getting to know them."
Class sessions occur once a month until graduation in July and rotate in location around Northwest Missouri. For more information about the program, visit leadershipnorthwestmissouri.org.
