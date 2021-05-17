Gov. Mike Parson's announcement last week that the state will no longer be federal dollars for enhanced unemployment payments may lead to a surge of people looking for work.
According to the latest data from the Missouri Department of Labor, Buchanan County’s unemployment rate was 4.3% in March. And initial unemployment claims are dropping significantly.
For those in the area who still are seeking employment, there are resources to help find that perfect job.
“We represent at least 90% of the major employers in St. Joe,” David Wegenka, managing partner at IMKO Workforce Solutions, said.
Wegenka has been working for IMKO for 23 years and said right now is when he has seen the most people looking for jobs as well as the most employers looking to fill positions.
“Definitely the most openings we had since 2010 coming out of the recession,” Wegenka said. “Coming out of the recession was similar but we were not competing against our tax dollars at work. Right now we are competing against our own tax dollars until June 11.”
IMKO has on average 150 to 180 job opportunities available on a weekly basis. Pre-pandemic, job options were more in the range of 50 to 80 jobs.
Missouri’s unemployment rate is 4.2% and it keeps declining along with initial unemployment claims.
The unemployment rate going down could also be attributed to vaccinations being distributed across the state. Wegenka said that in the past two weeks alone he has noticed a lot more people coming in applying for positions and thinks that could be one of the big factors.
“We just started seeing an increase in the last two weeks. I would say with the vaccinations being rolled out, I think that is a big part of it too. People are feeling more comfortable,” Wegenka said.
The state is stopping extra federal unemployment benefits on June 12.
