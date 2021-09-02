Chicken wing lovers have a new eatery to try out in St. Joseph.
Wingstop, located at 2115 N. Belt Highway, is a fast-casual chicken-based restaurant where the goal is to offer carry-out meals that taste like dining-room food. Kent Chapin, director of marketing for Vibe Restaurants, said the first day of business in St. Joseph was not only busy but exciting.
“Day one was awesome. We had a great turnout,” Chapin said. “Obviously there were a lot of people in St. Joseph that were looking forward to our opening and came in on the first day. We’re excited about how we started off.”
Michael Trifari, president and chief operating officer for Vibe Restaurants, said it was a group effort of team building and pavement-hitting when it came to building up customer hype around the St. Joseph area.
“Every location is special. We hire a great team of people, we train them in the store and then bring them out to the community,” Trifari said. “We made stops at first-responder stations and local businesses in the area. That helped to get the buzz out that Wingstop was coming to St. Joseph.”
Wingstop has created more than 30 jobs at the St. Joseph location.
“A definite plus when we come to a new town are all the jobs that we create,” Chapin said. “We had 35 new hires that we hired for this restaurant in particular.”
Trifari said he’s pleased to bring another restaurant option to St. Joseph.
“Variety is always better,” Trifari said. “There’s a lot of places to eat here in St. Joseph. Hopefully, we’re the new favorite choice for wings.”
