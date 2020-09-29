A new cafe and Airbnb is bringing life back into the former Gothic House Tea and Eatery at 720 S. 10th St.
Wingfield Bread Company recently opened its doors and became the first small business to come back to the location since 2016.
Owner Janie Camplese came to St. Joseph from Arizona about a year ago and wasn’t planning on staying or opening her first business. Camplese was close friends with the couple who bought the building in 2016, but they didn’t know what to do with it.
“I came here and I think I had two changes of clothes and $20 in my pocket and when I first stepped on the property, I fell in love with it,” Camplese said.
The Wingfield name came from a business owner who started the franchise in Arizona and taught Camplese how to bake bread and the entirety of the trade. All of the products are made out of milled and organic wheat.
“Everything is made from scratch and there is not one artificial ingredient in anything I make, so I never use margarine and I don’t use corn starch,” Camplese said.
Camplese said the entire process of making her food takes a lot of patience and time, but it makes a product that’s far better quality than anything someone would buy pre-made.
Since opening, Camplese has been working completely on her own, but she said it’s been very rewarding and the community is happy to see a new business in the same space.
“On this street entirely, it’s almost like a really awesome culture shock to have a little more prosperity put back into this street specifically,” Camplese said.
Camplese hopes to make the business a place for residents to hold special events and it already is being used by Carla Keith, owner of Oodles of Doodles painting parties.
“We had come to check out the venue and we loved it and the food was awesome so we’re going to start setting up events and we’ll have ladies come and join us here,” Keith said.
The upstairs of the business has two rooms and a kitchen for people to rent out through Airbnb, and Camplese said she’s already booked out.
The business is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.