After uncertainty about whether his pharmacy would stay inside an old Apple Market location a number of years ago, Jerry Wheeler is comfortable with his new location where he gets to live out his goal of having a market/pharmacy combo.
Wheel’s Market Pharmacy opened at 3002 Pear St. last month. The new location came after much patience before opening so Wheeler could make it the way he wanted it to look.
“We’ve spent a little over a year remodeling it, and I think we did a pretty good job. We figured we had a good pharmacy following,” Wheeler said. “It’s been my experience that your patients will follow unless you move 500 miles away.”
Wheeler’s grandfather was a former grocery store owner. Growing up around the retail scene made Wheeler want to get into the business. He said he still has the old sign from his grandfather’s grocery store, which was simply called Jerry’s Market. The sign is on display inside of Wheel’s Market Pharmacy as a reminder of the many generations carrying on the legacy and tradition.
“His name was Jerry and so I’ve carried that sign around since I was a kid after we closed the grocery store and it didn’t get lost,” Wheeler said. “So, it finally got itself back into a market.”
J. Wheeler Properties, owned by Wheeler, doesn’t just stop at Wheel’s Market Pharmacy. Wheeler also holds the keys to Smooth Endings Fine Wine, Spirits and Cigars located at 3606 Beck Road. His daughter, Becky DiGerlamo, is the general manager of Smooth Endings, and she believes you can’t overstate the value of having a small community market.
“You can support local, shop local. It’s really important especially during the pandemic,” DiGerlamo said. “It has been a little bit of struggle opening a new business this past year, but we do have a lot of support.”
Wheel’s Market Pharmacy will look to accommodate their customers once they jump start a new website and with the implementation of their drug-store-to-door service.
