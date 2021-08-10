Whataburger unveiled plans to take its expansion in Missouri and Kansas to a new level Tuesday, and St. Joseph is expected to get a taste of the action.
In a press release, Whataburger said the expansion will come through KMO Burger, a new investor-led franchise group that includes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Earlier this year, Whataburger announced plans to open four restaurants in the Kansas City area. In the release, the company said plans are to open 30 locations from Wichita, Kansas, to St. Joseph in the next seven years.
The first two restaurants to open will be in Kansas City, Missouri, this fall.
"Expanding to Kansas and Missouri is a win for Whataburger and our fans in America's heartland," Whataburger President and CEO Ed Nelson said.
Additionally, the company noted this expansion will create more than 500 jobs in 2021 and thousands more in the years to come.
