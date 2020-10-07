Since wedding season began in the spring, vendors have had to deal with cancelations, rescheduling and postponed weddings.
The ongoing schedule changes have made the fall an even busier time for some local photographers and makeup artists.
Melissa Chestnut, owner of Naturally You Makeup Artistry, had 69 weddings booked in 2020 and had to deal with 17 reschedules when the pandemic started.
"Certainly that wasn't the end of it and now I've had my first 2021 wedding change already," Chestnut said.
Chestnut said it's been hard to know what's going to happen when weddings are still being canceled, but it's also given her availability to fill those empty slots with other brides.
"I've been able to do a lot of last-minute bookings that other vendors might not necessarily be able to do," Chestnut said.
Chestnut now wears a mask when she does makeup and expects to continue to do it for good from now on.
"I think at some point it'll go back to what it was, but I think people will start second guessing if they need to have a 300 or 400 person wedding," Chestnut said.
Lura Landis Photography didn't have a wedding scheduled until June and didn't have to deal with many cancelations, but has had to learn to adapt to quick schedule changes due to COVID exposure.
"You have to be really accommodating and fluid and know that this family that you've had on the books for two months may have to reschedule and you have to find them at a different time," Landis said.
Landis said her fall is typically booked months in advance, but if she has cancelations she tries to call people to possibly move things up and adjust.
Most of the weddings Landis has recently photographed have either had a shortened guest list or not as many guests decide to come.
"A lot of them also have masks there to pass out if people want them, but for a wedding they want it to be as normal as possible," Landis said.
Landis said not much has changed with operations other than having to wear a mask herself, but she's able to distance herself enough from most people.
Most photographers in the business typically require a deposit and a confirmation date, but Landis wants to be able to work with brides to be more flexible.
"I'm thinking about adding that into my contract where if we can reschedule at a certain time we will and I see going forward that it's going to be an issue I would imagine for at least another year," Landis said.
Chestnut said the typical Missouri wedding season is from April to early November, but she already started to see more weddings outside of those months and that changed even before COVID.
"That trend isn't just because of COVID, but it's certainly picked up because of COVID," Chestnut said.
Landis also expects a lot more of the wedding season to be pushed to December and into the winter months.