Wedding season is in full swing, and local venues, caterers and photographers are staying busy to meet the demand.
Cathy Echterling, owner of Glacial Hills Venues in Wathena, said that this is her first year owning the location, but she’s seen great business so far.
“I think fall is becoming our new June. I think COVID has finally let people out and they want to party again,” Echterling said. “They want to have a good experience. They’re looking to include family and friends in interactive things to do at a wedding. You know, photo booths, inside or outside games, just, you know, interaction with family and friends and getting back together.”
Cori O’Meara, assistant manager at Country Cookie and decorator, said they’ve had their fair share of wedding orders recently.
“Generally for our wedding orders, we usually do our custom cutouts, which include wedding dresses, rings, plaques with the names or with Mr. and Mrs., just special things like that. People will usually customize to their liking with special colors and designs. And then we also provide trays with our retail cookies that have a variety of flavors that you can give to your guests,” O’Meara said.
Echterling said offering additional services can help a venue stand out.
“We offer more services. We do help with setup. We have a new bridal room, we have a new groom’s room. We do let them bring in their own alcohol and their own food. So open vendor policies,” Echterling said. “We do have some onsite decor that they can use and help, you know, just help to keep the prices down and let them have a good time and a stress-free day and enjoy that special time.”
