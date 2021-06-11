Local businesses who depend on the wedding industry worked dramatically less weddings in 2020 due to postponements or cancellations. But now in 2021’s wedding season, those weddings have been rescheduled and businesses are working more ceremonies than they would in a normal year.

Kevin Carver, owner of Castle Bridge Event Center, describes the two years as night and day. His venue went from completely shut down for three months in 2020, to fully booked in 2021.

“We’re basically full through the second week of November this year, and probably at least 30% of those are from last year that moved into this year,” Carver said.

Jeff Allison, owner of 3 Wishes Bakery, estimates around 60% of their business comes from weddings. He said they’re putting in noticeable extra work due to the increased amount of ceremonies happening this year.

“It seems like it’s extra,” Allison said. “We’re definitely doing more than we have in the last couple years right now.”

This isn’t just local, either. The Wedding Report, a website that shares monthly wedding industry statistics, reported that 41.5% of all 2020 weddings were pushed back into 2021. Allison estimates 3 Wishes Bakery is serving two to six weddings a month right now, and that trend looks to continue through at least October.

“We did three last weekend, got two this weekend... we have a lot right now,” Allison said.

Both 3 Wishes Bakery and Castle Bridge Event Center have many 2022 dates scheduled and are already booking for 2023 weddings.

While these businesses might be booming now, they felt the impact of 2020’s slim wedding season. Carver estimates that 80% of his 2020 weddings were postponed. Castle Bridge was forced to shut its doors for three months, so there was zero revenue coming in for a while.

“They were all moved into next year--which is this year--or they were cancelled,” Carver said. “We went from fully booked to zero booked.”

Castle Bridge wasn’t the only one who was hit financially. Another marketing research company, IBIS World, recorded that revenue for the Wedding Services industry declined by 32.4% in 2020.

Once the doors to Castle Bridge were open again, Carver hosted a few small ceremonies. Instead of the usual four weddings a month, they’d do one or two. Instead of setting up 200 seats, they were setting up 30-40.

3 Wishes Bakery was also able to work a handful of weddings last year, but Allison said those orders were only a fraction of their typical orders. People would only pick up a few cupcakes compared to their typical event order ranging from five to 18 dozen cupcakes, plus a cake.

However, Allison said 3 Wishes Bakery didn’t take much of a financial hit, for which he’s grateful. Now, he’s just happy to be working weddings once again.

“It’s very exciting,” Allison said. “There’s not much better than when you make somebody’s day by giving them a cake and just to see the smile on their face means a lot, showing that you care. They appreciate it, so it means a lot to you.”

Carver said he is also delighted to see weddings at Castle Bridge once again.

“On a personal level, definitely, I enjoy it,” Carver said. “I love seeing people leave satisfied. I love seeing them happy during the ceremony and the reception and everything. This is one of the best things I’ve ever done in life. This is the dream job for me.”

Despite a difficult 2020, Carver said that he saw room for opportunity. While Castle Bridge’s doors were closed for three months, he added around 10,000 square feet of exterior concrete and decided to open the venue up to the public every Wednesday night for dinner and live music, which brought in revenue and will continue this year.