Business owners and others qualified for pandemic relief joined the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Development Center for a live webinar on Tuesday.
The webinar outlined the nearly finalized details of the newest Coronavirus Response & Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, underlining a plethora of implications as it pertains to business owners. Much of the webinar highlighted the Paycheck Protection Program as it continues in this new bill.
It is clear PPP will not be counted as income whether it’s forgiven or not, and qualified applicants also can use those expenses for tax deduction. Though the funds will not be classified as income, it remains unclear how the PPP will have to be classified on balance sheets. Rebecca Lobina of the Small Business Development Center said this is something Congress will have to clarify in the future.
“My guess is it’s going to be some kind of journal entry that shows it was a special program that’s forgiven and will not be counted as income, but there’s going to be a few things that have to be clarified on what the IRS really wants you to do with it if you’re not counting it as income,” Lobina said.
She also clarified one question mark surrounding how PPP had to be used in the newest bill after researching the 5,000-plus-page document.
“Sixty percent does not have to be used for payroll except in transportation services,” Lobina said. “That very well could come out later as a requirement, but as the bill is written and as the bill is signed, it doesn’t say that.”
Those who have not yet asked for PPP forgiveness will not have to subtract Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance Grant. Lobina said there will be new forgiveness applications the Small Business Administration will come out with in order to conform to the new bill. The IRS may ask what Economic Injury Disaster Loans business owners received, but it will not affect their PPP, she said.