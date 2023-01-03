The past year was a busy one for the business community with several major developments in the area.
The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce announced 70 new jobs were created by local businesses in 2022. The average annual wage was just above $52,000, and there were about $131 million in capital investments made in the community.
Natalie Redmond, chamber of commerce CEO and president, said she felt that 2022 was a successful year.
“We always want to try to make sure that those current employers that we have in our community are continuing to invest," Redmond said. "We work hard at creating a routine in these jobs and making sure that that community continues to have opportunity.”
The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce had many projects in the works, but there were four big ones highlighted in its 2022 Business Resource Guide. These included projects at Clarios LLC, Cereal Ingredients Inc., Daily’s Premium Meats and Van-Am Tool & Engineering.
Clarios LLC had a $25 million industrial development plan, which is expected to create more than 110 jobs and is wrapping up. Cereal Ingredients Inc. built a facility in the Eastowne Business Park in St. Joseph and invested $24 million. The company is expecting to bring in about 60 employees in the coming years. Daily’s Premium Meats had a $9.5 million project to get new equipment that has wrapped up and has added 10 new jobs. Van-Am Tool & Engineering has invested more than $350,000 in new equipment and cybersecurity as it expands into aerospace projects.
Redmond said part of the chamber’s duties is to ensure that jobs are being offered in the community.
“Our job is really to work and focus more on those large employers, making sure that we have large employers offering jobs here in St. Joe because we figure if a large company is here, then the retail and restaurant will follow,” Redmond said.
Another big project was when Hillyard, Inc. added to its legacy in the St. Joseph community in May by breaking ground on a new facility Downtown. The new project will be located on the former WireCo WorldGroup property, directly north of Hillyard’s current facilities, where the demolition of the old buildings began in October 2020.
Now, the company is ready to take the next steps. The construction project managed to retain more than 200 employees in St. Joseph and is expected to bring in many more. The new distribution center is expected to be open and operating by late 2023.
A report from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center in 2022 announced that out of 114 counties in Missouri, Buchanan County ranked the seventh highest in average annual wages.
Redmond said that the chamber is continuing to work toward its St. Joseph 2040 community plan as well.
“I think the communities that are going to win in the future are the communities that work together,” Redmond said. “We can no longer work in a vacuum. We have to collaborate, we have to be working together. There's limited workforce, there's limited resources. And if we're not working together with a shared vision, we won't be successful. So we have to come together with collaboration.”
