One month after an increase in St. Joseph’s electric rates, another utility appears to be heading down a similar path.
Missouri American Water is seeking a 32% rate hike for a typical residential customer in St. Joseph. If the Missouri Public Service Commission grants approval, Missouri American would see a 25% increase in overall sewer and wastewater revenue. That amounts to about $99.6 million for the company.
It’s all too much for Virginia Weigum, an 82-year-old St. Joseph woman.
“I am very concerned that seniors and people on fixed income cannot afford a large increase,” she said. “All the goods and services have gone up. Not 2% or 3%, but more like 8%.”
Weigum was among a handful of local residents to attend a public hearing Tuesday on Missouri American’s rate proposal. The PSC, which regulates investor-owned utilities and makes the final decision on rates, held the hearing at Missouri Western State University to gather public input on what would be the first increase in St. Joseph’s water rates in seven years.
Missouri American President Richard Svindland spoke at the hearing and said the utility has made around $769 million in capital investments since its last rate case in 2020, which did not result in an increase for St. Joseph’s customers. Higher rates are meant to help recoup some of that past investment.
“Certainly, a chunk of that will be in the St. Louis County area, which is our biggest service area,” Svindland said. “But generally about a third of that will be in this part of the state.”
Missouri American provides water service to 475,000 customers statewide and wastewater service to 16,500 customers. It does not provide wastewater service in St. Joseph, although some members of the public came to the hearing to complain about sewer bills.
If approved, Missouri American’s water rates will approach the cost of sewer service with the city of St. Joseph. A residential water customer who uses 5,000 gallons a month in St. Joseph would pay $54 under Missouri American’s case filing. That’s an increase of $13.
By contrast, a typical sewer bill is $60 a month.
Missouri American’s proposed rate hike also impacts industrial companies that use vast quantities of water. Triumph Foods applied to intervene in the case, meaning it becomes a party that can monitor proceedings and provide testimony on the record. Others to intervene include the city of St. Joseph and the Midwest Energy Consumers Group, an entity that represents large commercial users in St. Joseph and other parts of the state.
“We want to make sure the rates are just and reasonable and they can provide adequate service without unduly charging customers of every class,” said Tim Opitz, counsel for the Midwest Energy Consumers Group.
Affordable utility rates are a key to economic development, especially for a city like St. Joseph with a large manufacturing base. Optiz said Missouri remains competitive with coastal areas when it comes to overall utility costs, but within the region those advantages start to evaporate.
“Missouri is a place where there is a lot of business,” he said. “We don’t want things to get off the rails and push people out.”
Svindland, speaking after the hearing in St. Joseph, said he believes utility costs are still competitive. He said Missouri American tries to keep its rate of increase in line with what people can afford based on household income and other measures.
“We’re trying to keep our rate’s growth a little flatter,” he said.
There is no guarantee that the PSC will grant the company’s entire request before a final decision in May or June. Once hearings begin in Jefferson City, the focus will turn to technical matters like rate design and the proper rate of return for the company.
PSC officials said they will take into account the thoughts of people like Weigum who say they appreciate reliable water but have had enough of rising prices. Evergy raised St. Joseph’s electric rates 4.2% earlier this month.
“I’m glad we have running water,” Weigum said. “My parents didn’t always have that. I remember going to a well for water.”
