National unemployment currently sits at just under 8% and has been trending downward since its peak during the COVID-19 shutdown. Locally, those numbers have been even lower.

In Missouri the unemployment rate was at 7% for the month of August, September saw a significant change, with the rate dropping to 4.9%.

While St. Joseph’s rate for September hasn’t yet been released, for the past two months it has been at 5.5%, and with the drop statewide it looks like the number could push lower.

With St. Joseph’s unemployment rate sitting lower than the average, jobs locally have not seen a huge increase in demand.

Currently on the City of St. Joseph’s website there are 14 positions open. The city’s human resources director said she has not noticed an abnormal number of openings due to the coronavirus.

“I have not noticed a big change. We do get a lot of applicants for positions, especially entry-level positions,” said Amy Cohorst, the human resources director for the city of St. Joseph.

Some of the jobs take a while to fill because of the skill or education requirements needed.

“We get applicants for positions that require an advanced degree or certain technical skills. Those positions are harder to fill and have less applicants, but I have not noticed a difference in the COVID world.”

Cohorst also added that the city was not seeing a rise of applicants due to the coronavirus but that they have a steady stream of applicants consistently.

That is a positive indicator that the virus is taking less of a toll on the city in terms of unemployment.

Cohorst said applicants have not been too concerned with the coronavirus when seeking jobs.

“I have not had an applicant specifically say they were cautious about applying for the position because of COVID or something like that,” she said.

All city workers are required to social distance and wear masks where they are needed, including city vehicles.

To apply or look at the jobs available for the City of St. Joseph, go to agency.governmentjobs.com/stjoemo.