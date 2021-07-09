Vertical’s medical cannabis dispensary will open for business on July 24 at 908 N. Belt Highway.
“We’re looking forward to opening our doors to patients. While the road to operations has been long, with our approval to operate granted, our grand opening will be a great opportunity to start getting to know our community in person,” said Vertical CEO Chris McHugh.
The dispensary will offer a variety of products from Missouri’s licensed producers along with its own products.
Vertical will have grand opening activities, including the ability to apply for patient card certifications from Elevate Holistics from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 24. Only Missouri patient cardholders will be able to purchase cannabis products in the dispensary.
On Saturday, July 10, the dispensary will host a patient drive with discounted certifications for people to obtain their Missouri patient cards. The drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No product will be available for sale during the drive.
In addition to the dispensary in St Joseph, Vertical has a 62,000-square-foot production facility where it cultivates and manufactures products for supply to its own dispensary as well as other dispensaries across Missouri.
Vertical will serve qualifying patients and caregivers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Regular business hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. The business will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
