For people trying to expand their palate, St. Joseph has a variety of different ethnic markets around town.
From Hispanic to Asian, there are several different places to go to try new foods.
The owners and managers of these markets say they enjoy seeing people of all ages come in and find new items.
Pau Sang, manager at Hornbill Asian Market, 603 S. Belt Highway, said the business only has been open for a few months but they’ve received a lot of support so far.
“We heard in St. Joe there's a lot of people that come from overseas or from the military, and then they know a lot of that Asian cuisine and then they can never find it here. And they have to go to Kansas City or somewhere else. So yeah, once we got here, a lot of people were excited and they just keep coming,” Sang said.
Lucy Timmerman, the owner of Tienda La Estrella, has been running the Hispanic market at 1201 Frederick Ave. for 14 years and thinks that what makes her market stand out is that she has special finds.
“I really think you'll find little things here that you don't find at the big grocery stores," Timmerman said. "If they buy something that is from their country, it's something that they're used to. They prepare foods with the stuff, the products that they had over there and they can't find it in the big grocery store here.”
Owners and managers say that business has been doing well this year, and they hope to see more customers soon.
“We are the reason that you want to stay in St. Joe. You know, you can have almost everything," Sang said. "Most of the time, you know, you have to learn from online on your own or from your grandma, grandpa that you pass that recipe you have, and what you need, you can find it here. And then yeah, you can enjoy your new recipes.”
Timmerman said that she’ll be moving her shop to 920 N. 22nd St. in the coming weeks due to wanting a bigger space to showcase her products.
“They feel comfortable here, coming here, you know, if they need help, we help them,” Timmerman said. “It hasn't been easy all these years and all of COVID. It was very hard. But I managed to stay open, and I'm still here. I think it's been very hard for everybody, and, you know, you see a lot of stores closed. And I managed to stay open and work hard and I'm still here.”
