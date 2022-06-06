The former Green Hills building on 36th and Mitchell has been vacant for nearly two decades, but with the lot coming under new ownership, the city of St. Joseph is ready to work with the landlord to help liven the property again.
Clint Thompson, the planning and community development director for St. Joseph, said he knows the property has been empty for some time and hopes to revitalize the area so that it’s up to date with the rest of the neighborhood.
“Any way that the city could work with the property owner to improve that area, either from a standpoint of attracting business or just cleaning up the property, the city has always been interested in that site,” Thompson said.
The property is 41,202 square feet and is being sold for retail development.
Thompson said that even though he personally has not made contact with the new owners of the property, he can tell they are putting in the effort to make something of the space.
“Recently we’ve been made aware that that property has changed ownership. At this point, I’m not sure what that current ownership is made up of, if it’s local or out of town, but I do know just based on some work that’s taking place in that area, it appears that they have an interest to do something on that property,” he said.
News-Press NOW was unable to contact the property’s new owner Monday but will continue to follow this story as more information is available.
