Much of the lot at the southeast corner of 36th and Mitchell has been vacant for more than 20 years, but this could change soon as new development plans are in the works.
The lot used to be the home to several stores, including a Green Hills grocery. But since the grocery store closed its doors, the building has remained empty.
The owner, David Summers, said that while he’s owned the property for about six months, he has been wanting to work on the location for nearly 10 years.
“I've been talking to him off and on for 10 years, and we kept in contact and finally we put things together on it, and, you know, I was quite excited about that,” Summers said. “I want to clean it up and make it look good. We lit it all up. We secured the building in the area because there's a lot of vandalism. But we’d really like to get it looking good and where people would be happy to live in that area.”
Raymond Sisson, director of commercial services at Berkshire Hathaway, said there have been many discussions about potential businesses that could come to the space, but they need to look at what the community needs.
“Our first goal was to try to add it up and find out what the highest, best use for the property is, which is the bottom line. And what we usually always work for is pretty obvious that there's a need for food service in this area. There are probably three good prospects that we've been talking to,” Sisson said. “It fulfills a need for that area. You know, the college is east of there. Mosaic is east of there. The housing density is higher there than it is in most of the new areas because a lot of houses have a spendable good income there. And so I don't think there's an issue as far as retail food service being part of that development.”
Architects already have started coming up with design ideas for the main building on the lot as well, and Sisson hopes to see some development by 2023.
In a previous News-Press NOW article, Clint Thompson, the city's planning & community development director, said he hopes that the project will revitalize the area so that it’s up to date with the rest of the neighborhood.
“Any way that the city could work with the property owner to improve that area, either from a standpoint of attracting business or just cleaning up the property, the city has always been interested in that site,” Thompson said.
Summers said that as someone who was born and raised in St. Joseph, at one point living down the block from the location, he’s excited about the change and to see some life in the building again.
“It's a real good area,” Summers said. “I lived in the area a block away from there and grew up there. So I kind of like to see it cleaned up and looking good. Back to how it used to be.”
There have been potential buyers who have been in discussion with Summers and Sisson, but nothing has been finalized yet.
Those who are interested in potentially purchasing the property can contact Sisson at 816-390-7478.
