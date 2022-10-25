Watch News-Press NOW for an update on 36th and Mitchell site
Video play button

Much of the lot at the southeast corner of 36th and Mitchell has been vacant for more than 20 years, but this could change soon as new development plans are in the works.

The lot used to be the home to several stores, including a Green Hills grocery. But since the grocery store closed its doors, the building has remained empty.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.