Valentine's Day often revolves around gift-giving and showing love in unique ways, and as it approaches some local businesses kick into high gear.
According to a survey completed by WalletHub, an estimated $24 billion will be spent on the special day this year. This means the average spender will dish out about $175 over the next week.
"We call this the 'Super Bowl' for florists," said Michelle Butchart, owner of Butchart Flowers and Greenhouse.
She said this year's arrangements at her shop are all named after love songs picked out by the florists themselves.
"We've got some old and new hits like 'Love Letters' by Elvis and 'My Girl' by The Temptations," Butchart said. "This year we decided to branch out and let our six designers put their own kind of special mark on the arrangements."
Aside from traditional red and pink roses, there are a variety of sunflowers, spray roses, carnations, white pom-poms and ferns.
"For kids specifically, we have stuffed animals we have been unpacking all week," Butchart said. "There are gnomes, balloons on a stick, chocolates and candles that support Sisters of Solace.
Sisters of Solace supports women who have experienced trauma and works to bring them back to society.
"They make the candles we have for sale and these are not only a gift for women," Butchart said. "We have man-friendly scents that they just came out with and that's really wonderful."
For those looking for more of a sweet treat, Country Cookie offers treats for every age.
"This year we have started our new loaded cookie cake," said Jackie Beers, store manager. "It is topped with chocolate-covered pretzels, brownie bites, and completely loaded with goodies."
Another new addition includes waffle cones that are dipped in chocolate and topped with sprinkles.
"We are doing a decoration kit that includes six cut-out cookies, three round sugar cookies and bags of sprinkles with icing," Beers said. "We try to do kits every holiday but this one is great for kids and families to complete together."
Businesses advise shoppers not to wait until the last minute to place orders and come looking for gifts as selections will be limited closer to the holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.