The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted business for UPCO animal supply center, but instead of causing a decrease in sales, it's been the opposite.
Erin Evans Green, UPCO vice president, said the business expected to see more online sales, but instead it's been in-store shopping.
"Talking with customers we've realized that other stores haven't been able to get some of their supplies and they started turning back to us," Green said.
Green said they've been fortunate that food products have all been on time every week, which helps keep the shelves stocked.
"Some of our items have been a little slower or delayed due to transient times for the shipping companies because they're a little bit behind, but not our food supplies," Green said.
The business didn't have to close during the shelter-in-place order because it was deemed essential, and Green said that really helped keep things going.
"With the large showroom space it's been our saving grace and our customers have enough space to spread out and not come in contact with others," Green said.
UPCO also has teamed up with Pawsitively Pet Parlor to offer mobile pet nail trimmings in the parking lot almost every Thursday.
Since the UPCO staff has been part of the animal industry for so long staff have been able to offer online and in-person pet counseling to help owners so they don't have to schedule vet visits.
"We can answer a lot of questions that they would otherwise have to go see a vet for and we can maybe give them what the vet would," Green said.
Green said she's noticed a lot more first-time pet owners or people adding another pet to their household since residents have more time at home.
UPCO is also continuing to offer curbside pick-up and local delivery.