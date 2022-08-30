United Electric Cooperative employees stack a pole onto a truck at their office in Savannah, Missouri, in this file photo from 2018. United Fiber, a subsidiary of UEC, announced it has reached 25,000 subscribers.
United Fiber, a subsidiary of United Electric Cooperative, announced this week that it has delivered service to its 25,000th subscriber.
United Electric began when it applied for a grant-loan combination through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act in 2010. This led to the construction of 1,500 miles of fiber lines, connecting homes and businesses to fiber infrastructure.
To date, utilizing this additional investment along with the Connect American Fund, the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund and private investment, United has grown to more than 3,000 miles of fiber throughout Northwest Missouri. It serves more than 40 communities, 110 churches, 140 health care facilities and 35 educational facilities with broadband internet.
Approximately 87% of United Electric’s members have access to high-speed internet and the goal is to ensure that all members have it.
“The growth we have experienced and reaching the 25,000-subscriber mark is a testimony to the importance of affordable and reliable broadband service," Chief Operations Officer Darren Farnan said. "Providing our membership and region with state-of-the-art fiber connectivity is critical to ensuring Northwest Missouri can flourish in education, employment, health care and overall quality of life opportunities.”
Officials with United Fiber said having 50,000 subscribers is a goal for the company.
