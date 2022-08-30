180421_local_fiber (copy)

United Electric Cooperative employees stack a pole onto a truck at their office in Savannah, Missouri, in this file photo from 2018. United Fiber, a subsidiary of UEC, announced it has reached 25,000 subscribers.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

United Fiber, a subsidiary of United Electric Cooperative, announced this week that it has delivered service to its 25,000th subscriber.

United Electric began when it applied for a grant-loan combination through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act in 2010. This led to the construction of 1,500 miles of fiber lines, connecting homes and businesses to fiber infrastructure.

