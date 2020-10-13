A new business specializing in houseplants is jumping into the former Manic Snail location in Downtown St. Joseph.
Unique Unicorn is planning to open in the next two weeks at 618 Francis St. Owner Wendy Lilly started the business a couple years ago online.
"I want to be able to provide house plants and advice for taking care of those houseplants to our community," Lilly said.
Lilly started her LLC in February and then ran into issues with COVID-19 that stalled opening a storefront.
"This spot happened to open when Manic Snail moved down the street and then everything kind of fell into place," Lilly said.
Lilly is confident in her business choice because she's noticed that there isn't another business that offers exactly what she does.
"When you go to buy a plant, think about all the things you have to buy and you're doing it for one houseplant and you have all this stuff left over," Lilly said. "If you come here it's all included in the price and if you bring it back for us to re-pot it's a small price for us to do it."
Lilly said she's excited to finally have face-to-face interaction with customers after being online for so long and to introduce more products to them.
"It's not just a picture now, you can come in and social distance and see it in person and picture what things would look like in your house," Lilly said.
Not only is Lilly excited to be Downtown, but Annette Weeks, director of the center for entrepreneurship at Missouri Western, said she's thrilled to have yet another business open in the area.
"It's exciting to see things open now and with all the proper precautions in place," Weeks said. "It's wonderful to see people roaming Downtown and supporting the businesses down there."
Phase one of Unique Unicorn is offering plants, but Lilly said in phase two she wants to offer different crystals and miniatures. The business also offers its own 3D printing for plant pots.
"We just want to have stuff that you don't see every day and hopefully when we can congregate in groups we'll host movie or plant nights in our living room area," Lilly said.
Lilly is aiming for a soft opening on Saturday, Oct. 24, depending on COVID-19 numbers, but she will offer private shopping appointments and encourages customers to check out the Unique Unicorn Facebook page for updates.