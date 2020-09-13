Unemployment is on the decline after hitting a peak earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, but not everyone is going back to work.
New unemployment numbers were released this week showing the unemployment rate sitting at 8% nationwide, which is nearly half the peak of unemployment in the country, which was close to 15%. In Missouri, the unemployment rate currently sits at just under 8%, according to the Department of Labor.
A professor at Missouri Western State University said that since the rate looks to be going down steadily, it may encourage people to go back to work.
“Even though a vaccine may be in the works, we don’t know what roadblocks come,” Dr. Kara Grant, an assistant professor of economics at Missouri Western State University, said. “If we can do our best with what we have, we will be able to stay at work longer until treatments and vaccines are found.”
Some businesses in St. Joseph are requiring masks and companies enforcing other health standards. Working in the new normal is slowly bringing down the national unemployment rate.
Grant said that with these rules in place it gives the country a good chance to not have the economic turmoil experienced in early summer. But there are people who cannot work or will not work because the threat of the virus is still prevalent.
“There are people afraid to go to jobs, (they) may not want to go to work because they don’t want to get COVID,” Grant said. “I don’t think it will be that big of a hit, but there are definitely people who don’t want to work because of the coronavirus.”
For people looking for work there are opportunities on their doorstep. In St. Joseph, The Results Companies is a call center that is looking to hire hundreds of people before the year ends.
“The Results Companies In St. Joe, we are looking to hire about 297 workers,” Andrea Maizes, the chief human resources officer with The Results Companies, said. “Most of our positions are our customer-support agents and other ones as well.”
The business also has a facility in Raytown, Missouri, looking to add about the same number of jobs. Maizes said these jobs are permanent, not temporary. She also added the company is raising its base salary by $2 an hour and a seasonal salary increase of $2. Even with the added benefits, there still is difficulty in finding workers, she said.
“We have struggled to fill the jobs,” Maizes said. “It is interesting because you hear about the unemployment numbers but it is not filling fast enough. Part of it is COVID, and part of it is unemployment benefits. We have great jobs ready for great people.”
Another challenge was presented when school started up again and parents needed to find child care before going back to work.