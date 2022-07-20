Unemployment in Missouri dipped to a historic low in June, showing a strong rebound following the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.
The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development reported the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8% in June, down from 3.1% in May. In June, there was an estimated number of 84,942 unemployed Missourians.
The rate of 2.8% is the lowest in Missouri since data was recorded starting in 1976. The previous low was 2.9% for three months in 2019. Year over year, the unemployment rate decreased by 1.6% from 4.4% in June 2021.
Kristie Arthur, director of workforce development with the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said despite the low unemployment rate, there are still jobs to fill. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported an unemployment rate of 2.4% in May in St. Joseph.
“The pro of unemployment rates being low is that you're assuming more people are back to work,” Arthur said. “Oftentimes we forget that the unemployment rate does not count people that have not been working for some time and have dropped off of unemployment. It can be a little misleading no matter what."
According to the Missouri Monthly Job report, there was an increase of 65,500 jobs from June 2021 to June 2022.
Arthur said even with low employment rates, employers are still working to hire people.
“This means we still have a ton of job openings and we need to get people to work,” Arthur said. “There's over 3,000 jobs open just in our area and I would say in Northwest Missouri, so we still have an employment crisis. We still need people to go to work, apply for jobs, and maybe at the end of the day, we don't have enough people in general.”
Attracting people to St. Joseph and Missouri could help fill more jobs Arthur said.
“It’s very important to stay positive about our city and our state and encourage people, especially young people, to stay and live and work in the area and also move here,” Arthur said.
Arthur said many employers have reported that business and employing people has been stable.
“All the employers that I work with on a consistent basis are reporting recently that things are pretty steady,” Arthur said. “They're having a much better time getting people to work, staying at work. They're kind of on an even keel right now.”
Returning to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic is contributing to the stable trend some employers are seeing, Arthur said.
“I know that the (COVID-19) numbers in Buchanan County are up just a little but the virus doesn't seem to affect people quite like it did during the pandemic," Arthur said. “I think people are getting out more and they're ready to go to work.”
Arthur said there have been wage increases over the last few years in St. Joseph.
“We've seen jobs that used to be about $12 an hour that are now $15 or $16 and some starting wages are up into the $20s, and that is just remarkable,” Arthur said.
With the wage increase, employers are left trying to balance the cost of the workforce going up and supply chain issues.
“I think businesses are trying to figure out with wages up and the cost of goods up, how do we maintain our business?” Arthur said.
For more information on unemployment rates in the state, visit the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development’s website at www.dhewd.mo.gov/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.