After a steady decline from its peak early in the pandemic, unemployment numbers nationally are once again trending upward.
Unemployment across the country topped out during the pandemic in April with the rate reaching 14.7%. The rate has been going down since then and is currently sitting at just more than 6%.
First-time unemployment numbers increased across the United States to 885,000 for the week ending on Dec. 12, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. That is up 23,000 from the week before and is the highest number of first-time unemployment claims in the country in three months. The rising numbers are being attributed to coronavirus cases and deaths peaking again.
In the state of Missouri, however, first-time unemployment claims shrank to 9,206 from 10,537, according to the Missouri Department of Labor. This is an encouraging sign for workers in the state as there has not been the job loss seen nationally in the past month.
“If you think about jobs in the state, they are essential workers. We have to have grocery stores,” Dr. Kara Grant, an assistant professor of economics at Missouri Western State University, said. “We have farm-related things and non-service jobs. Missouri is hit by the virus, but it is not quite as hard as other areas, as other places have more service-placed jobs.”
Non-service jobs count as those in manufacturing, meatpacking and the agriculture industry, which are big in Missouri. There are service jobs, like the restaurant business, in the state, but these are more prevalent on the East and West coasts. Those areas of the country are impacted by a lack of tourism not helping their economy.
“Buchanan County has a low unemployment rate to begin with,” Grant said. “A lot of our jobs are not really affected by the pandemic as much, not that people are not impacted. New York and big cities with tourism will take a while, that is why you see that spike in unemployment.”
Grant made a point that Missouri is still hard hit by the pandemic, it just does not show in the job loss category as much as other states do. Buchanan County has been significantly lower than the rest of the state in terms of unemployment numbers.