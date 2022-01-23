Unemployment numbers continue to drop across the country and locally are the lowest they have been in two years.
Sectors that continue to struggle with finding employees include leisure, hospitality, mining and agriculture, which saw the greatest jump to nearly 10% this past year.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, city unemployment at the end of 2022 was 2.2%, just below the national average of 3.9%. Locally, college students and individuals with disabilities still have been able to start careers despite the continuing pandemic.
"The pandemic has not had much effect on us," said Jay Martin, employee relations manager at Specialty Industries. "We have had a pretty decent turnover but are always looking for people."
Specialty Industries, a nonprofit that partners with businesses to provide flexible job opportunities to individuals with disabilities, currently has 100 workers with a growing need for more help.
"Now is a great time to start because we have lots of business," Martin said.
Nestle is a large customer of Specialty Industries, which is responsible for packing 12-, 24- and 40-count cat food packages. Other partners include Hillyard, McCormick and BlueScope.
A similar situation is happening at Diversity Placement Services, which also provides employment options for people with disabilities.
"Well for our people what we have been able to do from where they started reopening dining areas was go in and create a position that wasn't there before," said Stephanie Chavez, program supervisor for Diversity Placement Services.
She said employees with the organization have been put in charge of sanitizing high-volume areas in restaurants.
"It hasn't been easy for everybody but we were able to make something of an overall rough situation for many," Chavez said.
Missouri Western State University also has openings.
"We have about two dozen (jobs) open, which is not unusual for the beginning of the semester," said Kent Heier, Missouri Western's communications and marketing assistant director.
The university is recruiting for 12 faculty, 20 staff and three part-time positions.
Heier said some of the positions would be good ones for students.
"This is a pretty comfortable place and can help make for an easier transition after graduation," he said. "Campus employers will be able to work with you on with a schedule that is flexible for the students' academic responsibilities. It's also an opportunity to earn some money while practicing showing up timely and some may gain skills directly related to their current major."
Two other areas that are still seeing a need are nurses and teachers. Last week, Missouri Western held a virtual nursing career fair and will be holding a Teacher Recruitment Fair on Feb. 25.
