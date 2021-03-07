UCP Chili Challenge takes place on Sunday in virtual format for public

The 35th Annual United Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Missouri Chili Challenge took place under different circumstances than usual Sunday afternoon, but with no shortage of community support.
This year’s event took place at the Knights of Columbus Hall located at 1205 N. 49th Terrance in St. Joseph and only for judges and staffing were allowed to participate. However, supporters of the yearly fundraising event were able to stay updated on all of the festivities in virtual fashion.
“With the COVID going on, we had to downsize a little bit,” said MC of the Chili Cook-Off for over 20 years, Rex Strayer. “We didn’t want to not do it, so we made it work, and it’s working pretty good for the community because that’s where the money stays.”
The annual event usually takes place at the Civic Arena in downtown St. Joseph under normal circumstances, where all of the public can attend. The amount of challengers for the Missouri State Championship award for the best chili can be upwards of 60 participants. This year, only 30 challengers brought forth their best chili recipes for tasting.
“When you can have the community, the public come in like when we do it at the Civic Arena, that’s what they’re going to miss is tasting the chili, but we’re still doing the People’s Choice Award, we’re still giving out trophies to everybody that was a competitor this year. So, it’s still pretty much the same, just downsized,” said Strayer.
First place chili recipe for the Missouri State Championship went to Yatahay team captain, Dawn Myers. The People’s Choice Award went to the individual or team capable of raising the most money in donations for UCP. This year’s People’s Choice Award went to Nestlé Purina who raised $46,631 in donations. Total funds raised over the course of the event notched $98,000.
Strayer says that while this year’s event was done under different circumstances, he affirms next year’s Chili Challenge will be back in its normal venue.
"It'll be back next year. It'll be back at the Civic Arena hopefully whether the COVID's working out for St. Joe. Hopefully things are going to work out. Look for us again next March, first weekend of March down at the Civic Arena,” said Strayer.