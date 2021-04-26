GreenPal, a free-to-download application that connects homeowners to landscaping professionals for their lawn care needs, now is available in St. Joseph.
The company, which is based in Tennessee, has been operating in larger metropolitan areas such as Kansas City, Atlanta, Chicago, Miami, Tampa and Denver.
“Our growth has been fantastic. We went from one city, Nashville, Tennessee, to over 250 major markets. How we analyze where we go next is we let our data talk,” said Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal.
The app will allow users who need lawn care on a particular date and time to put their project up for bid for numerous pre-screened vendors in the surrounding area. Vendors place their bids and then the decision is left to the user to decide which of the vetted lawn care professionals they want to have carry out the service.
Caballero said the extension of the company’s reach into St. Joseph was because of what has been seen in the nearby Kansas City metro area.
“Landscaping companies already have their routes and they already kind of have their niche with software and stuff like that. We do have some, but we really benefit the guy that’s got 15 to 20 lawns that wants to get to 45 to 50 lawns,” Caballero said.
Caballero has worked in the lawn-care business since he was 15 years old, and his first job out of college was a sales job on the West Coast where a new way of doing business was sparked.
“My territory was the West Coast, so I was privy to newer technologies like Uber, Lyft and even Airbnb and knew that if someone was going to summon a stranger to come pick them up, at some point they would do the same with lawn care," Caballero said. "So, that was kind of the premonition we had to get this thing going.”
Much like other lawn care services, the app allows users to schedule reoccurring appointments with familiar vendors.
