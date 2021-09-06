Some Tyson employees have gotten involved in a different type of food production that's benefitting them off the job.
St. Joseph's Tyson Foods facility now has a community garden that employees and their families can use. This comes as the company wanted to move to a more caring type of environment, officials said.
"We do surveys yearly with our team members, and some of the feedback we got was that it was more of a corporate environment and they wanted more of a family environment, so we implemented a multitude of things, but one of them was a community garden where they could bring their families in to pick corn," HR Manager Morgan Arbelo said.
Three acres of a large lot behind the plant was turned into a cornfield over the summer. Last week was harvesting, where families got to take home 15 to 20 ears of sweet corn each. The harvest totaled up to 10,000 ears of corn.
Employees saw the benefits from the harvest and were surprised by the growth.
"They were excited. A lot of them didn’t realize we had it. We had done publicity, but they missed it and so they were so excited when we started picking it," Arbelo said.
The community garden wasn't created overnight. Arbelo said once they got responses from the survey, officials had to figure out how to make some changes.
"There’s a plant in Newbern, Tennessee, that had it, so we borrowed the idea from them and brought it here," she said. "We started planning probably back in March, and we had to get legal signoffs and contracts, so it was a long time coming."
Now, plans are to expand the garden for pumpkins and collard greens. Tyson also hopes to create a corn maze in the fall of 2022.
Community gardens have been a growing trend in the area with new ones popping up at locations like the Bartlett Center and Wyeth Tootle Mansion.
