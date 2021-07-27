St. Joseph has two new eateries for customers to enjoy: Archie’s and ToMo Japanese Restaurant.
Archie’s is located in the South Side at 306 E. Hyde Park Ave. and has been open for about two months. Aurelia and Scott Rowlend are running the restaurant. They moved the restaurant from across the river in Wathena to St. Joseph because business was slow. Business has started hot for the family-owned restaurant as they can barely keep their famous tenderloins in stock.
“We have been completely slammed, we are not even sure what happened,” Aurelia Rowlend said. “It is incredibly humbling.”
The Rowlends are getting involved with the community in the area as well. This past month the restaurant has partnered with the Noyes Home and is giving a dollar from each tenderloin they sell to the organization. Pappy’s, Betty’s Cafe, iDeal Furniture and the VFW all chipped in money to the organization as well.
The Noyes Home is near to the Rowlend family’s hearts as they have adopted children of their own. They are grateful for all of the support that the community of St. Joseph has already shown.
“Thank you so much, it has been so great,” Rowlend said. “It is actually fun to come to work. We actually enjoy it. This is not a job we love coming here and seeing people and talking to people.”
ToMo Japanese Restaurant has opened more recently. It is located at 918 S. Belt in the former Oriental restaurant building. Owners there also said they are experiencing a better start than expected.
“Business has been pretty good,” Linsei Xie, the daughter of the owner said. “There were a lot more people than we expected.”
The thought behind the restaurant was to get a different style of Japanese food in the St. Joseph area.
“The only difference is we don’t have a hibachi grill where they cook in front of you. But everything else is the same,” Xie said.
ToMo features classics like steak and chicken combos as well as crab Rangoon. ToMo's owners are hiring to fill out the staff as the restaurant is just starting.
