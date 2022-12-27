Two new clothing stores coming to Edmond Street

Two new clothing stores located at 506 and 508 Edmond St. are preparing to open their doors in 2023.
“Jhanee’s Heavenly Fashion is going to be my store,” said Jhanee Mushitsa, a St. Joseph resident. “If you want to go to an interview or a date, you should come to my store. The building next door will be my daughter and her husband's store called Shabani Brand, which is couture. She alters and sews many things like prom dresses and wedding dresses.”
Shabani Brand also will offer socks from RoyalFeat, an online brand.
Jhanee’s Heavenly Fashion will feature a wide variety of clothes, shoes and jewelry with many styles and options.
“I want this store to have a sense of heaven and have everything,” Mushitsa said. “When you come in my store, you can see something from Africa, you can see stuff from India and Jamaica. We’ll have Italian shoes. There will be things from everywhere, that’s why it’s called 'Heavenly Fashion.'”
Mushitsa always has had a deep love for fashion. It was her childhood experience in Africa that inspired her to open her own space.
“My mom owned a store back in Africa and for some reason I always seemed to sell stuff when she had me work there,” Mushitsa said. “So, I was always wondering what I could do to make money with my love of fashion.”
The concept of embracing different styles and looks is a goal Mushitsa hopes to achieve within Jhanee’s Heavenly Fashion.
“We are all not twins and so we shouldn't look like we are,” Mushitsa said. “So what I decided I wanted to create is something where everybody doesn't have to look the same. I'm trying to create a uniqueness, so when you shop here you don’t look like everybody else.”
Mushitsa, who is originally from Africa, moved to St. Joseph with her husband a few years ago. She felt it was important to open her store in the community she calls her home.
“My experience in St. Joseph is a lot of people saying Downtown is dead and everybody wants to go to Kansas City to do stuff,” Mushitsa said. “Why can’t we have it here? This is my home. I love the people in St. Joseph and it’s a great place to be.”
The renovation process for Jhanee’s Heavenly Fashion began in September and will continue into the new year.
“It’s been three or four months since we started working and we’re still not close to done but we have done a lot with the place so far.”
Mushitsa hopes to open the doors of Jhanee’s Heavenly Fashion by summer with a soft opening in the spring. However, she said it feels great to see her dream become a reality.
An opening date for Shabani Brand is still in the works.
“It feels really good,” Mushitsa said. “I’m sure people in St. Joseph will appreciate what I’m doing Downtown and my biggest thing is I’m going to have something for everybody. Everybody is welcome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.