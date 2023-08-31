New hotel site

Heavy equipment points to development on current or former county land near the Shoppes at North Village. Two new hotels are being built in that area.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

Like pumpkin-spice drinks that signify cooler days ahead, a bulldozer’s arrival hints at change in the air near the Shoppes at North Village.

Site preparation work has started on a new hotel just behind the YMCA. Plans submitted with the city show that developers are building a Hilton-affiliated hotel near North Pointe Drive, the $2.4 million roadway the county built in 2021 to spur development on about 23 open acres.

