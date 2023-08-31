Like pumpkin-spice drinks that signify cooler days ahead, a bulldozer’s arrival hints at change in the air near the Shoppes at North Village.
Site preparation work has started on a new hotel just behind the YMCA. Plans submitted with the city show that developers are building a Hilton-affiliated hotel near North Pointe Drive, the $2.4 million roadway the county built in 2021 to spur development on about 23 open acres.
It could be one of two new hotels on current or former county-owned land near the shopping center.
“It kind of seems to hit in a rush,” said Scott Nelson, Buchanan County presiding commissioner. “We have two of the hotel properties that are starting to move. There is a lot of activity going on up there now.”
Buchanan County officials confirm that a Florida developer is looking to build a 60-bed extended-stay hotel on the lot immediately across the street from the Hilton-affiliated site, though some final details are being worked out. The county graded property near the second hotel location to improve drainage and visibility.
Both projects inject new momentum into business prospects that have, at times, moved as slowly as a bulldozer heading uphill. A property group called St. Joseph Hotels bought the Hilton site for $648,000 in 2018.
“They’re making a strong move,” Nelson said. “The land had been sold five or six years ago. I don’t know why that just started up.”
Another languishing project involves Calamar, a New York company that purchased about five acres for $673,000 to construct a 134-unit senior housing complex. Little has happened, so Eastern District Commissioner Scott Burnham contacted the company about whether the county should buy the property back.
“There have been a whole lot of rumors about whether they are feasible or viable,” Nelson said. “Through discussions with them, it seems like they found some traction.”
Development activity has picked up enough that Ray Sisson, a commercial broker with Berkshire Hathaway in St. Joseph, met with commissioners for an update on what’s going on with unsold county property near the Shoppes. Sisson said there’s plenty in the works in that part of St. Joseph, including a deal he brokered with a doctor’s group to build an office building near one of the new hotels.
He also sold land to eventually relocate the Veterans Administration clinic on the South Belt Highway to property near Speedy’s at Tuscany Village.
“We sold a site for a new VA clinic across the street,” Sisson said. “It’s going to be on down from Speedy’s. There’s a lot going on.”
Sisson said there’s now a need for some kind of event space to accommodate hotel growth in that area. Nelson said there are preliminary discussions about the possibility of bringing in condos to address housing issues in the community.
Like the hotels, development will come, but there’s no guarantee how quickly it will occur.
“We try here in the county on land that we control to do what is right and beneficial to the area,” Nelson said. “We are excited about the hotels going up in there.”
