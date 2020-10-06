True Story BBQ is renovating a building at 1606 Frederick Blvd. into a restaurant and bar with the goal of opening in the next 90 days.
The restaurant is taking over the former Hodson Cleaners building to offer craft barbecue with unique recipes and sides.
Owner Joe Zaroor noticed the area the building is located in was starting to become a food and beverage district for the city and wanted to be a part of it.
"When I saw that the building was available I just kind of identified what I thought was an opening because there isn't that many barbecue restaurants in St. Joe," Zaroor said.
Since the building was a former dry cleaners, Zaroor had to gut most of the interior, but he plans to leave exposed bricks and beams for a rustic feel.
With the name True Story, Zaroor plans to add decor that' will play off the name.
"I'm going to have some memorabilia of celebrity mugshots and have the true story of what went along with them getting arrested and center it around funny true stories," Zaroor said.
Some menu items include the classic pulled pork, brisket, pulled chicken, burnt ends and award-winning St. Louis-style ribs. A few side items include BBQ baked beans, BBQ elotes street-style corn, fries and cheesy corn pudding.
Since the building is two stories, Zaroor said the downstairs will be counter service with seating while the upstairs will be a bar with full service.
"You can go up there and order off the menu and have it brought to your table, so a little bit different feel from the upstairs to the downstairs," Zaroor said.
Zaroor has a phase-two plan to build a deck outside above the kitchen to offer more seating and entertainment space.
COVID pushed back Zaroor's original plan of opening sooner, but he's been blown away by the continued support and excitement from the community through social media.
"It was really surprising, but it served as a proof of concept for me that I was onto something," Zaroor said.
Right now the focus is finishing construction, but Zaroor also plans to look at including curbside and delivery options when the business is up and running.