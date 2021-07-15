At the beginning of the pandemic, restaurants did not know what business would look like or what the future would hold. The same applied for those who were interested in starting new restaurants.
True Story BBQ is under construction on Frederick Avenue in St. Joseph. The owner had plans for the building for years, but the pandemic put them on the back burners.
“Last year obviously we had precedents and pandemics, and a lot of uncertainty as far as how things are going to go with restaurants,” Joseph Zaroor, the owner of True Story BBQ, said. “It was a good time with where we were at with the project to just put it on pause.”
But now with businesses and restaurants opened up again, Zaroor was able to get the ball rolling on construction within the building. He had to jump through a number of problems besides the pandemic, like a labor shortage and sky high lumber prices. A couple years after purchasing the location, Zaroor finally has an opening date in mind.
“We are planning a grand opening for November 21,” Zaroor said. “We should be open prior to that, but that will be our official grand opening.”
The restaurant will feature classic barbeque items with their own spin on traditional barbeque side dishes. The restaurant will not sauce the meat for you, and let you choose from a variety of sauces to tang up your bite.
People have been reaching out to Zaroor about when the restaurant will be open and have shared their excitement for a barbeque shop opening up on Frederick.
“I am excited for people that have reached out to me through facebook and saying how excited they are for the BBQ. I hope people will be ready for us when we get open,” Zaroor said.
There have also been people reaching out telling stories about the times they have had in the building before it was being prepped for the restaurant. The building used to be Hodson’s Cleaners, and also was another dry cleaner business for 100 years with an apartment on the top. Zaroor will utilize both floors, and he is saving pieces from the old businesses to feature in the restaurant to put the history of St. Joseph on display.
“I kept the lenses from the signs and some of the things from the dry cleaners that I will have in the decor around to tie in with the history of St. Joe,” Zaroor said.
The next step for the restaurant is to get the subcontractors in for HVAC systems, plumbing and electrical. Then Zaroor will put the finishing touches on it.
To see the proposed menu and pictures of the food items that will be served you can visit the website at TrueStoryBBQ.com.
