The company is being forced to shut down because it didn't have the money to continue operations while also following the government’s environmental guidelines. But if HPI doesn’t have the money, who pays for the cleanup?
The shutdown, which must happen by mid-November, will occur in phases, according to Judge Greg Kay’s order from the U.S. Western District Court of Missouri. The first two phases already are done — ending chemical production and securing several of HPI’s properties throughout town.
The third step is for Environmental Works, Inc., the temporary receiver assigned to HPI Products, to coordinate with HPI’s customers to pick up any chemicals stored on site. The final step is an assessment of anything left on HPI property to determine how to dispose of it safely.
“They'll need to assess each of the facilities separately to see what levels of risk is posed by each because they're all a little bit different in how they have functioned in HPI’s operations,” said Aimee Davenport, the attorney representing the city of St. Joseph. “Some of them are used more for storage and some of them are used more for production.”
Kevin Snowden, an inspector with the Environmental Protection Agency, said he identified about 110,000 pounds of hazardous waste at HPI’s three active St. Joseph facilities in June, according to court documents. There also are 293 tons of nonhazardous material that need to be taken care of. The disposal of the hazardous waste alone would cost about $325,000, which is why the receiver recommended ending operations.
The temporary receiver estimates the remaining cost of its extension to be $25,000. This will be funded by revenue generated from operations and the remaining escrow funds. Any revenue made until HPI closes will go toward complying with the consent decree.
While the initial cleanup may be able to be covered by HPI’s liquidation, what about the long-term viability of its properties? The fear is that HPI’s facilities will turn into orphan sites, which the EPA categorizes as “sites contaminated by a release of hazardous substances that poses serious threats to human health or the environment, where the parties responsible for the contamination are unknown, unable or unwilling to pay for needed remedial actions.”
“The consent decree said that (William Garvey, the owner of HPI Products) had to identify all of the chemicals, that he had to identify all of the damage that had been done and to clean it up,” said Janet Storts, the secretary of Ecumenical Eco Justice, a local environmental group that has long had concerns about HPI. “With him out of business, without there being any financing available, it's going to fall again to the city, the state, the federal. Our taxes are going to be paying for that. It absolutely has to be cleaned up. It absolutely does. But it was a huge waste from the beginning.”
Davenport said the federal and state governments have programs in place to help clean up orphan sites, which might keep the city from having to pay for any work on the properties. But no one really will know until the assessments of the properties are done.
“The state and federal government will look at existing programs to see where funding might be available to assist in the final cleanup of the areas,” Davenport said. “It's really sort of all hands on deck in terms of helping the federal and state government make sure that this is done in a way that is safe and in a way that can put those areas back to use for the better of the community.”
