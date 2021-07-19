CDL training and truck driving education program, Roadmaster, will be opening another school in Missouri soon.
As a way to continue helping meet the demand for the severe shortage of truck drivers throughout the country, Roadmaster will be opening a new training facility in St. Louis at the end of July.
“Everything moves by truck and you need the drivers to move it. We open schools where the trucking companies tell us they need the drivers.” said President of Roadmaster Drivers School, Brad Ball.
Roadmaster currently has 16 schools and they expect to open over 20 schools by the end of 2021. St. Louis is one of the company’s hottest destinations for the need for drivers and that’s why they decided to expand into the St. Louis metro area according to Ball.
“We believe that the shortage of drivers is going to continue and only get worse. It’s not going to get better in the foreseeable future,” said Ball.
According to the American Trucking Association, there will need to be roughly 1.1 million truck drivers hired over the next 10 years in order to offset the demand for drivers. That statistic would equate to 110,000 drivers per year.
Not only does this shortage of truck drivers affect the price at the pump, but also affects retailers and the transportation of goods to those retailers.
Currently, the average price of fuel per gallon nationwide is $3.17 according to AAA. Missouri currently sits in the cheapest tier of gas pricing in the country at $2.85 cents per gallon.
In order to expand, Ball says the company will cast a wider net to include all demographics of potential truck drivers instead of just pinpointing a certain group.
“The reason why we pinpoint all demographics is because truly, trucking is a place where anyone can enjoy a career,” said Ball. “In fact, we’re seeing a pretty significant increase in females and minorities coming into trucking. Without the pay gap tied to race or gender, opportunity is equal for all. Our marketing certainly speaks to all walks of life.”
Over the course of four weeks, students who participate in the program will practice truck driving safety, learning pre-trip inspections and other aspects of the profession. After graduation from the program, students will then be able to take their Commercial Drivers License skills test where they can earn their CDL.
Other Roadmaster facilities in Missouri include Grandview and Kansas City.
