Triumph Foods has announced an agreement with the United Food and Commercial Workers District Union Local 2 in which the company will raise wages for all new and current production employees.
The starting base wage is now $20 an hour for all production new hires. This increase also includes a $1 per hour differential for employees working second and third shifts. In addition, all current production employees will receive at least a $2.75 per hour wage increase. The changes take effect immediately for Triumph’s nearly 2,800-person workforce.
“Triumph Foods employees are hard-working members of our community who have seen a lot of challenges over the last two years,” Triumph Foods Chief Operating Officer Matt England said. “This wage increase is a way to show our appreciation for some of the most resilient people in our industry. It’s also a big investment in the future of our employees and their ability to have a long-term career with us.”
Union leaders welcomed the pay increase.
“Our union is thrilled that Triumph Foods has agreed to implement this significant wage increase. This rate is almost 15% higher than current starting wages, which is an incredible investment in Triumph team members who work so hard to supply pork for consumers,” said UFCW Local 2 President Martin Rosas.
The move represents the largest wage increase in Triumph’s 15-year history. The new starting wage is higher than the average of other regional meat industry companies.
In addition to the wage increase, Triumph Foods employees will have access to new benefits, including a paid referral program and additional earned time off beginning in early 2022.
The company has also created a new utility position in which an employee who attains proper skills training can be placed where needed on a day-by-day basis. This position will have an added pay differential for anyone who holds it. For new employees, qualifying relocation assistance is also available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.